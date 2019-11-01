Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson rock Perri Lister and Billy Idol costumes for Halloween

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson took Halloween back to the 1980s.

Cyrus shared several photos of the couple getting ready for Halloween on Thursday. Simpson dressed up as “Rebel Yell” singer Billy Idol, while Cyrus dressed up as Idol’s former flame, Perri Lister.

In a series of black-and-white Instagram posts, Cyrus detailed the couple’s process of preparing for Halloween.

“Makin up my man into baby billy idol! 🖤,“ Cyrus captioned the first set of images, which features photos of the “Wrecking Ball” singer applying makeup to her boyfriend. The final photo shows the two lovers locking lips.

Cyrus also uploaded a video that featured the two singing along to Billy Idol’s hit single, “White Wedding.”

Miley simply captioned the post, “My idol 🖤.“

The former Disney star also uploaded a risqué video of the couple kissing in character.

“It’s easy to tease but hard to get release ... 🖤.“ the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer wrote.

Fans had a mixed reaction to the kissing video.

“Well that seemed really awkward,” one user wrote.

“Do better. Ugh,” another user commented.

One user came to the defense of Miley, however.

“She's working thru her stuff. Let her be. She will find her way. Took me over four years and a mess of guys,” the user stated.

Simpson and Cyrus have been romantically linked since October 2019, following a tumultuous split with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Upon divorce, Cyrus found herself in a short relationship with Kaitlynn Carter before ultimately moving on to the Australian musician.