Billy Idol becomes US citizen, holds flag as he takes oath

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Billy Idol, 62, becomes a U.S. citizen on Wednesday.

Billy Idol, 62, becomes a U.S. citizen on Wednesday. (USCIS via Twitter)

Billy Idol became a U.S. citizen on Wednesday in Los Angeles, holding the American flag as he took the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services tweeted out a collage of images of the 62-year-old rock star in the ceremony.

“It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony,” the USCIS wrote in a punny tweet. “Congratulations on Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA.”

The “(It’s a Nice Day for a) White Wedding” singer was born William Michael Albert in the U.K.

Idol moved to New York in 1981 to launch a solo career, after co-founding the punk rock group Generation X in the U.K., according to Daily Mail.

Palms Casino Resort and Live Nation announced Idol is returning for his second residency at the Pearl Concert Theater. The 62-year-old, known for such hits as “Rebel Yell,” ″Dancing with Myself” and “Mony Mony,” will be joined by his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens for the 10-show run in 2019.

