Miley Cyrus, boyfriend Cody Simpson show off their dance moves on social media: 'Let's get back to WERK'

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson,

aren't letting the coronavirus quarantine get them down.

The 27-year-old singer shared a new video on TikTok on Sunday, having a little fun in the sun with Simpson, 23.

In the video, Cyrus flaunts her figure in a blue bikini while Simpson struts his stuff in a pair of black shorts as they dance to "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams.

"If we can't get back to work..... let's get back to WERK"

"If we can’t get back to work..... let’s get back to WERK," the singer wrote in the caption, referencing the ongoing quarantine, which has all but shut down the entertainment industry.

When Simpson first joined the app back in October, Cyrus welcomed her beau with another video of the two dancing, this time to Ashnikko's "Stupid" featuring Yung Baby Tate.

"@codysimpson welcome to Tik Tok," read the caption.

Cyrus recently admitted that she had "no idea" how severe the novel coronavirus pandemic has been because of her privilege as a Hollywood figure.

"This isn't Covid-19, what I'm experiencing," she told WSJ. Magazine in May. "My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like."

She added: "I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that's just not the story for a lot of people."