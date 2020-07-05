Julia Roberts pays tribute to husband Daniel Moder on wedding anniversary with rare Instagram pic

Julia Roberts has something to celebrate.

The "Pretty Woman" star, 52, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet post in celebration of her 18th wedding anniversary.

Roberts and cinematographer Daniel Moder have been married since 2002 after meeting on the set of "The Mexican" in 2000.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON BECOMES INSTAGRAM'S HIGHEST-PAID CELEBRITY

In the pic, Roberts sweetly planted a kiss on her 51-year-old hubby's cheek.

"18 years," the caption read, along with a pair of multi-colored sparkling emojis. "#heckyes."

Moder hasn't made many appearances on Roberts' Instagram, although he did appear in silhouette form in a Father's Day tribute from the Oscar-winning actress.

KANYE WEST'S WIFE KIM KARDASHIAN 'HAS BEEN SUPPORTIVE' OF PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRATIONS: REPORT

"Happy Father’s Day to all the Fathers and Father figures. Most especially this man," she wrote alongside a pic of Moder walking toward a body of water. "Our compass and unfaltering inspiration."

Roberts and Moder have shared three children: Twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 15, and Henry, 13.

Roberts has popped up occasionally on Morder's page as well, most recently in a goofy family pic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That pretty mama in the middle," read a post that came shortly after Mother's Day. "We love you so much."

In the picture, the family was cuddled up and smiling for the camera.