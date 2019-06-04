Miley Cyrus speaks out after being grabbed by fan without her consent

Days after a fan took things too far with Miley Cyrus by grabbing her and trying to kiss her — without her consent — as she was walking to her car with husband Liam Hemsworth, the “Malibu” singer is speaking out about the scary incident.

In a series of powerful posts on social media Tuesday, the 26-year-old pop star wrote: "She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.

“She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent,” Cyrus added along with the hashtag “#DontF--kWithMyFreedom," which is also a lyric from her new song “Mother’s Daughter."

Cyrus also shared clips from "Inside Edition" and "The Talk" which featured both shows discussing the encounter.

In her final post, Cyrus shared a screenshot of a few social media users' comments asking what did she "expect" since she "wanted to be 'sexy'" and she dressed "like a w---e." In response, Cyrus hit back stating "Dont F--K With My Freedom" and the hashtag "#stillnotaskingforit."

On Sunday, a video surfaced online that shows the "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" songstress trying to get through a sea of fans and photographers with her husband while in Barcelona, Spain over the weekend.

In the footage, Miley is seen walking through the packed crowd behind Hemsworth, 29, when a man’s hand comes into frame and grabs her hair. He then wraps his arm around her and pulls her in for a kiss. Fortunately, the star was too fast for the handsy fan and managed to turn her head just in time to miss the uncalled for advance.

Security quickly noticed what was happening and intervened. It didn’t take much longer for Hemsworth to realize something was happening and put his arm around his wife to help usher her to the vehicle.

The incident came on the heels of Cyrus dropping her new EP, “SHE IS COMING,” which was released on Friday. It's reportedly the first of three, six-song EPs she plans to release before the year’s end.

