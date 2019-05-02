Liam Hemsworth says he and Miley Cyrus will have kids ‘one day,’ jokes he wants ‘10, 15, maybe 20’

When it comes to having children with his wife and international pop star Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth isn’t ready just yet. But when the moment is right, the former “Hunger Games” star revealed he would be happy to be a father multiple times over.

Speaking with GQ Australia, the 29-year-old actor, who is an Aussie native himself, said he “one day” wants to have children with Cyrus, 26.

“Once we don’t have so many dogs,” he said, referring to the couple’s seven dogs. “You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being.”

When asked if he had a specific number of children in mind, the actor joked: “Ten, 15, maybe 20.”

Hemsworth, who recently starred in the film “Isn’t It Romantic” alongside Rebel Wilson, also spoke on his marriage with Cyrus, whom he wed just ahead of Christmas in December in an intimate and secret ceremony.

“It doesn’t change the relationship, it’s a more connected, deeper version of your relationship before you got married. But it’s still the same thing,” Hemsworth, who first met Cyrus when they starred together in the film “The Last Song,” explained to the magazine.

“I was 18 when I met Miley. We really fell in love quickly and had a really strong connection from the beginning and I think in the back of my head I knew it was on the cards, but we weren’t planning to have a wedding anytime soon,” he continued. “Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit.”

Hemsworth was referring to the devastating wildfires that ravaged much of southern California last fall. The couple’s home in Malibu was destroyed as a result, as were the homes of many other celebrities in the area.

“Overnight, you literally lose all your possessions and your space, your nest,” Hemsworth said of the wildfire before revealing the one item he wishes he had taken from the now-destroyed home.

“Obviously there are photos and things like that, but the one thing I wish I did grab was this Rolex that Lionsgate had given me as a present after the first ‘Hunger Games’ film came out,” he said. “I always imagined giving it to my first son or something. I don’t hold too much sentiment to possessions, but that was probably the one thing I wish I’d taken.”