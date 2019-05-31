Miley Cyrus releases new album, 'SHE IS COMING,' first of EP trilogy

Miley Cyrus dropped her new album “SHE IS COMING” on midnight Friday. It's reportedly the first of three, six-song EPs the songstress plans to release before the year’s end.

The 26-year-old singer and songwriter posted a series of black-and-white videos to her Instagram account Friday announcing the EP’s release. Cyrus is seen lying on a bed in a black ball gown and dancing in Gucci lingerie as her songs play.

"SHE IS COMING" is an EP, or extended play, record, which is shorter than a full-length album, and contains six songs, including collaborations with drag superstar Ru Paul and rappers Swae Lee and Ghostface Killah. Cyrus promoted the new album on her Instagram account earlier this week by tagging other hip-hop artists and former Disney co-stars.

The pop star captioned photos with lyrics from one of the new songs called “Cattitude.” She wrote “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi,” “I love you Miley, but I listen to Hannah,” and “I love you Selena, but I listen to Demi,” while tagging some of these celebs.

"SHE IS COMING" is the first EP in a three-part collection titled "SHE IS: MILEY CYRUS." The second record, "SHE IS HERE," is scheduled to drop by the end of the summer while the final EP, "SHE IS EVERYTHING," is expected by the end of 2019, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Cyrus' Friday release is the first collection of music she’s dropped since her 2017 album, "Younger Now." The Tennessee-born singer, daughter of country star Billy Ray Cyrus and actress and producer Tish Cyrus, will also appear in a new episode of Netflix’s sci-fi thriller “Black Mirror.” The season five episode about a young girl who becomes obsessed with her favorite pop star will be available starting Wednesday, Elle reported.