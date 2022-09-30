Miles Teller got 'lost' in Prince William's eyes and broke royal protocol during 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

Miles Teller gave fans a glimpse into the moment he met the royal family.

Teller, 35, was introduced to Prince William and Catherine at the May premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in the United Kingdom.

"I kind of had a sheet to prep to make sure I didn't mess it up," the actor admitted during an appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

Despite being given a list of "dos and don'ts," Teller doesn't think the encounter went the way it was supposed to go.

"I think right off the bat, I messed up," Teller explained. "You’re not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe, so I’m like, ‘I’m going in, I’m going in.’"

Teller emphasized that he only messed up because the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall were "very disarming."

"And to their credit, they were very disarming and this and that," he said before describing a photo for Fallon. "I'm honestly lost in Prince William’s – in his eyes."

Teller added: "I mean, blue as the bluest ocean, Jimmy."

"Kate was beautiful and cordial and holds herself so well and regal. And with William, I don’t know. I just blacked out."

The "Footloose" star believes he created a "lifelong" fan in the Prince of Wales.

"I think he's a lifelong fan now," Teller said.

"He has to be. He felt the vibe was the best," Fallon responded.

Teller joined the film with a handful of actors, including Tom Cruise, who appear in "Top Gun: Maverick" as a new class of pilots.

The "Top Gun" sequel reached $1 billion in worldwide box office earnings in its fifth week of release.