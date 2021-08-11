Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cardi B
Published

Cardi B confused by celebs who don’t shower regularly: ‘It’s giving itchy’

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Jake Gyllenhaal among celebrities sharing their showering habits, or lack thereof

By Jessica Bennett | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Like many of us, rapper Cardi B doesn’t quite understand why so many celebrities have shared that they don’t bathe regularly, tweeting her confusion over the admissions Tuesday.

"Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy," the "WAP" rapper, 28, tweeted after several stars admitted that daily showers just aren’t necessary in their household.

MILA KUNIS AND ASHTON KUTHER'S BATHING ROUTINE FOR KIDS RAISES EYEBROWS

Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest to admit he doesn’t find bathing regularly "necessary."

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," Gyllenhaal, 40, told Vanity Fair last week while promoting Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

"I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Days prior, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had explained that they wait for their daughters to "stink" before cleaning them.

Mila Kunis, 37, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, have also shared that they only gave baths to their kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, as infants when they could "see the dirt on them."

"I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway," said Kunis of her own showering habits, with Kutcher adding, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time."

Dwayne Johnson arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Fast &amp; Furious Presents: Hobbs &amp; Shaw" at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Dwayne Johnson arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Fast &amp; Furious Presents: Hobbs &amp; Shaw" at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Not all celebs are skipping the soap and water, however, as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson waded into the discourse, insisting he showers multiple times a day.

"I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb," the "Jumanji" actor, 49, tweeted Friday. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work."

Johnson was soon joined by Jason Mamoa, who told Access Hollywood Monday, "I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "See" at Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "See" at Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"I’m Aquaman," Mamoa, 42, added. "I’m in the f–king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good."

Click here to read more on the New York Post.

Trending