Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's bathing routine for kids raises eyebrows

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a different approach when it comes to bathing their kids.

The couple, who wed in 2015, and share two kids daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4, told "Armchair Expert" podcast co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that she didn't give her kids baths every day when they were newborns.

"When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day," the "Family Guy" voice actress admitted. "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

Kutcher, 43, added, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Shepard noted that he and his wife, Kristen Bell, used bath time as "part of a nighttime routine" with their daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

Kunis, 37, and Kutcher even said that they, as adults, don't wash their bodies with soap everyday.

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher divulged. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

The "Dude, Where's My Car?" continued, "I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out."

Kunis chimed in, "I do wash my face twice a day."