Mike Richards addresses 'The Price Is Right' discrimination lawsuit, 'Jeopardy!' host rumors

"Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards broke his silence about the discrimination lawsuit he was named in when he was a producer at "The Price Is Right" over a decade ago and also addressed him becoming a front-runner to take over hosting duties of "Jeopardy!"

In an email to the "Jeopardy!" team obtained by Deadline, Richards explained:

"I want to address the complicated employment issues raised in the press during my time at ‘The Price Is Right’ ten years ago," he wrote. "These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price Is Right.’ I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys."

In a 2010 complaint by Brandi Cochran, a former model on "The Price Is Right," she claimed she was fired after becoming pregnant with twins while Richards served as co-executive producer. Cochran obtained more than $8.5 million in punitive damages.

In the email, Richards also confirmed he was approached to permanently host "Jeopardy!" after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November 2020.

"It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show. I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing," he explained.

"I know I have mentioned this to you all before, but the choice on this is not my decision and never has been. Throughout this search, Sony’s top priority has always been to continue the incredible legacy you and Alex built. As you know, Alex always believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show, and that will continue to be the guiding principle as the decision is finalized."

A series of other guest hosts – including LeVar Burton , Katie Couric , Aaron Rodgers and Mayim Bialik – were also popular with fans.

Richards previously hosted the shows " Divided " and " The Pyramid ," both for Sony. Additionally, for the WB network, he hosted "High School Reunion" and for the CW, "Beauty and the Geek."

He's bagged a number of Daytime Emmys for his work in television, including a win earlier this year for "Jeopardy!"

