'Jeopardy!' viewers react to Mike Richards in negotiations to take over as host

The search for a new " Jeopardy! " host is reportedly nearing a close and viewers aren't thrilled with the show's alleged choice.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that the game show's executive producer Mike Richards is in "advanced negotiations" to fill the slot left empty after Alex Trebrek's passing in November 2020.

The outlet alleges that Richards, 46, impressed Sony's brass with his on-air presence after he guest-hosted for a few weeks.

But fans online were more impressed by other guest hosts such as LeVar Burton and Mayim Bialik.

"In the form of a question, ‘Who is Mike Richards?’" one person joked on Twitter.

"YALL COULD HAVE A WHOLE ICONIC LEVAR BURTON BUT YOU PICKING CHAD MCWHITERSON FOR… WHAT???" wrote another fan. "I just saw this guy’s pic and FORGOT WHAT HE LOOKED LIKE. That’s how template face he is. I’m so annoyed."

"Levar Burton was given 1 week, instead of the 2 weeks every other guest host had. And, his week was during the Olympics, so preempted in a lot of places. This choice is disappointing but not surprising," said someone else.

A user pointed out, "So the guy running the selection process is selecting himself?"

"Dear @Jeopardy, the fans are asking for @levarburton. His whole brand is in line with hosting Jeopardy, he would draw new viewership, not to mention a younger generation as well. Do not throw this opportunity away," pleaded another.

"C'mon y'all, did you SEE how amazing Mayim Bialik was at hosting? I don't wanna see y'all holding all these interim hosting weeks just to literally pick the guy who's already in charge," stated a viewer.

A spokesperson for Sony told Variety that negotiations with several possible candidates were ongoing, though the rep did not elaborate on Richards' negotiations.

A source close to the situation told the outlet that other candidates remain in the mix and Richards' role as host is not yet guaranteed, but that he's a frontrunner.

Richards previously hosted the shows " Divided " and " The Pyramid ," both for Sony.

Before joining the "Jeopardy!" team last year, Richards produced over 4,000 hours of game shows, Variety reports. He first came to Sony via ABC's celebrity version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

Additionally, he's bagged a number of Daytime Emmys for his work in television, including a win earlier this year for "Jeopardy!"

Several other high-profile stars served as guest hosts including Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Dr. Mehmet Oz, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and former contestants Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen.

