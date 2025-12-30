Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Mickey Rourke faces eviction over $59K unpaid rent debt from Los Angeles bungalow property

'The Wrestler' star received notice in December to pay or vacate the 1926 property he rented earlier this year

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
Mickey Rourke breaks down in tears recalling meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' Video

Mickey Rourke breaks down in tears recalling meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'

Fox Nation subscribers can stream the new episode of 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' on the platform today.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from a bungalow in Los Angeles after he failed to pay nearly $60,000 in rent, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday.

Rourke, whose real name is Philip Andre Rourke Jr, rented the property earlier this year, agreeing to pay $5,200 a month, which later went up to $7,000 a month, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by Fox News Digital. 

MICKEY ROURKE ACCUSED OF ‘HOMOPHOBIC’ JOJO SIWA COMMENTS, HIT WITH WARNING BY REALITY SHOW

Mickey Rourke wearing a cowboy hat

Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from a bungalow in Los Angeles after he failed to pay nearly $60,000 in rent, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday. (Megan Cencula/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The three-bedroom home, built in 1926, is nearby the LA County Museum of Art and the Los Angeles Farmer’s Market.

Rourke received a notice from his landlord on Dec. 18 to pay rent – of which he owes $59,100 in back rent — or vacate the property.

Mickey Rourke in 2008

Rourke received a notice from his landlord on Dec. 18 to pay back rent – of which he owes $59,100 — or vacate the property. ( Okan Ozer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The plaintiff, landlord Eric Goldie, is asking for compensation for damages and attorney fees.

Mickey Rourke's bungalow

Mickey Rourke rented the bungalow earlier this year.  (Google Maps)

BELLA THORNE ACCUSES MICKEY ROURKE OF TAKING METAL GRINDER TO HER GENITALS INSTEAD OF KNEECAP WHILE FILMING

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Rourke for comment.

Rourke rented the property around the same time he agreed to leave "Celebrity Big Brother UK" earlier this year following a warning from producers over conduct they deemed inappropriate on the show, which included remarks about fellow contestant JoJo Siwa’s sexuality.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rourke, a former professional boxer, is known for films like 1986’s erotic romance "9 ½ Weeks," 2005’s "Sin City" and 2008’s "The Wrestler," for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

Trending

Close modal

Continue