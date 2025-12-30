Mickey Rourke faces eviction over $59K unpaid rent debt from Los Angeles bungalow property

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from a bungalow in Los Angeles after he failed to pay nearly $60,000 in rent, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday.

Rourke, whose real name is Philip Andre Rourke Jr, rented the property earlier this year, agreeing to pay $5,200 a month, which later went up to $7,000 a month, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by Fox News Digital.

MICKEY ROURKE ACCUSED OF ‘HOMOPHOBIC’ JOJO SIWA COMMENTS, HIT WITH WARNING BY REALITY SHOW

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The three-bedroom home, built in 1926, is nearby the LA County Museum of Art and the Los Angeles Farmer’s Market.

Rourke received a notice from his landlord on Dec. 18 to pay rent – of which he owes $59,100 in back rent — or vacate the property.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The plaintiff, landlord Eric Goldie, is asking for compensation for damages and attorney fees.

BELLA THORNE ACCUSES MICKEY ROURKE OF TAKING METAL GRINDER TO HER GENITALS INSTEAD OF KNEECAP WHILE FILMING

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Rourke for comment.

Rourke rented the property around the same time he agreed to leave "Celebrity Big Brother UK" earlier this year following a warning from producers over conduct they deemed inappropriate on the show, which included remarks about fellow contestant JoJo Siwa’s sexuality.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rourke, a former professional boxer, is known for films like 1986’s erotic romance "9 ½ Weeks," 2005’s "Sin City" and 2008’s "The Wrestler," for which he was nominated for an Oscar.