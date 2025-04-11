Bella Thorne accuses Mickey Rourke of taking metal grinder to her genitals instead of kneecap while filming

Mickey Rourke is back in the hot seat with his former co-star, Bella Thorne, who accused the actor of misconduct after JoJo Siwa's homophobic slur claims.

On Friday, Thorne took to Instagram to share her experience working with Rourke on the movie "Girl" in 2020.

She included a screenshot of Siwa's accusations against the actor and shared her thoughts on "this f---ing dude."

"GROSS. I had to work with this man – In a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my kneecap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans," Thorne wrote.

"Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone – Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

The former Disney Channel actress shared a separate slide of testimony against Rourke. Thorne claimed she has "so many gross stories" working with Rourke on the movie in 2020.

In the final scene, Thorne said, Rourke revved his engine to "cover" her in dirt.

"IDK I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew," she said.

She also said she went into Rourke's trailer "completely alone" to convince him to continue with the movie since he wouldn't speak to the director or producers.

Thorne said she felt like she had to "beg" Rourke to remain in the movie.

She continued, "Everyone's work would've been lost and completely for nothing. I didn't wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the [movie]."

Representatives for Rourke told Fox News Digital, "We are aware of the deeply troubling statements made by Bella Thorne regarding her experience on set with Mr. Rourke during the production of a past film.

"These allegations are extremely serious. Mr. Rourke adamantly denies any intentional misconduct. He has not been contacted previously with any claims of this nature and was unaware of any discomfort expressed by Ms. Thorne at the time.

"Out of respect for all parties involved and in light of the gravity of the claims, Mr. Rourke will refrain from commenting further at this time. He is prepared to cooperate fully with any appropriate inquiry," the statement added. "We extend our support to all professionals who deserve to feel safe and respected in their workplace."

Thorne's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier this week, Rourke received a formal warning on U.K.'s "Celebrity Big Brother" after the producers said comments he made to fellow contestant Siwa were "offensive and unacceptable."

Siwa, a 21-year-old dancer and actress, revealed to Rourke she is a lesbian after he asked her if she likes "boys or girls" when they met on the show.

"I could tell," he answered.

Later, while the cast hung out in the house's yard, Rourke told Siwa, "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore."

"I can guarantee you I will still be gay, and I will still be in a very happy relationship," she answered with a laugh.

Rourke then joked that he might tie her up, and Siwa jokingly "dared" him to try, saying he’d be the one to end up getting tied up.

After a few minutes, Rourke then told some of the other cast members he planned to "vote the lesbian out."

"That’s homophobic, if that’s your reasoning," Siwa shouted after overhearing the conversation.

Rourke then yelled a homophobic slur after asking some of the castmates about Siwa. They called her a "lovely lady."

"I need a fag," he said, so Siwa could hear from across the yard. "I’m not talking to you," he added, pointing to her.

Fag is used by the British as a slang term for cigarettes, not a homophobic slur.

"You can’t say that, Mickey," British TV host Chris Hughes told "The Wrestler" star, who claimed he was "talking about a cigarette."

After Rourke went back inside the house, Hughes remarked that "he's just from a different planet."

Siwa then quickly thanked Hughes for defending her during the conversation with Rourke despite not knowing her before she started crying, and he said it was a matter of "right and wrong."

Immediately after, Rourke was called to the show’s Diary Room, where cast members make video confessions about the show and can talk to Big Brother, and he received an official warning.

Rourke told Siwa he wanted to "apologize. I just have a bad habit of having a short fuse. I don’t mean nothing by it."

The pair shook hands, and Siwa told him, "Thank you, I appreciate your apology."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.