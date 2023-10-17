Rolling Stones' Keith Richards reveals how arthritis changed his playing style: 'the guitar will show me'

Keith Richards may have arthritis, but it’s not stopping the legendary guitarist from playing with The Rolling Stones.

In an interview with the BBC, Richards explained how he’s changing his approach to playing guitar after over 60 years with the band.

"The fascinating thing is that the more you play it, the less you know it," he said. "It provides you with endless questions. You can never know the whole thing. It's impossible."

As for his arthritis, he’s noticed a difference in his playing, but isn’t hurting from it.

"Funnily enough, I've no doubt it has, but I don't have any pain, it's a sort of benign version," Richards explained. "I think if I've slowed down a little bit, it's probably due more to age."

"And also, I found that interesting, when I'm like, 'I can't quite do that anymore,' the guitar will show me there's another way of doing it. Some finger will go one space different and a whole new door opens," he continued.

"And so you're always learning. You never finish school, man."

The Rolling Stones are set to release a new album, "Hackney Diamonds," this month, their first studio album since 2005’s "A Bigger Bang."

The album features collaborations with several artists including Paul McCartney, Elton John and Lady Gaga.

"Lady Gaga is a piece of work," Richards told the BBC. "I love working with her because she has a great attitude and a great voice, and I always wanted to see her play off against Mick."

The song, titled "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," also features Stevie Wonder, was released last month in anticipation of the album.

Lady Gaga had previously performed with the band in 2012, singing their classic "Gimme Shelter" during a New Jersey tour stop.

"Hackney Diamonds" is also the Stones' first album since the death of their original drummer, Charlie Watts, in 2021.

According to Richards, Watts completed two tracks with the band before his death and signed off on his replacement, Steve Jordan.

"Feeling like I'm carrying on Charlie's wishes makes it a little bit easier," Richards told the BBC.

"I will always miss the man dearly, but I know that if he was here today, he would be very happy to know that the band was continuing."

Last year, The Rolling Stones celebrated their 60th anniversary, after which they recorded "Hackney Diamonds."

Richards says they plan to tour again next year, "if everybody is still standing."

"We're all in good fettle," the 79-year-old said. "We're not looking at each other and saying, 'Time's up.'

He continued, "Of course, it's going to end some time, but there's no particular rush. We're having great fun doing this."