Mick Fleetwood recreates viral ‘Dreams’ TikTok video

Mick Fleetwood is hip to the times.

The Fleetwood Mac star, 73, joined the popular social media app TikTok to recreate a viral video set to the band’s 1977 smash hit, “Dreams.”

The original video was shared in September by user 420doggface208, and in it, he is seen skating on his longboard while listening to the catchy tune and taking swigs of cran-raspberry juice right from the bottle.

“We love this!” Fleetwood Mac tweeted in response to the feel-good video which has amassed more than 21 million views, 4 million likes and nearly 300,000 shares.

“@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” the two-time solo Grammy-winner captioned his recreation that shows the icon drinking from his own bottle of cranberry juice as he vibes to the record.

Fleetwood’s TikTok response has more than one million likes and over 61 thousand shares on social media.

The No. 1 hit, which spent 19 weeks on the charts in its heyday, managed to score a huge spike in streams and sales for the three-day period of Sept. 25 to Sept. 27. Thanks to the September TikTok video, the track gained 2.9 million on-demand U.S. streams and 3,000 digital download sales, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, according to Billboard.

The TikTok user, whose real name is Nathan, said he resorted to pulling out his longboard after his car broke down on him while he was on his way to work.

"My car, it just shuts off sometimes," he told TMZ late last month. "The battery, I don't know what it is, just shuts off. I always have my longboard in there, in case I run out of gas or something."