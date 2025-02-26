Michelle Trachtenberg's death leaves Hollywood stunned: Blake Lively, Rosie O'Donnell lead tributes

Tributes began pouring in from Michelle Trachtenberg's former co-stars Wednesday after the news of her death broke.

The actress was just 39 years old.

Blake Lively, who starred with Trachtenberg on the teen drama "Gossip Girl," called her "fiercely loyal" in a lengthy post on her Instagram stories.

Along with a photo of her with Trachtenberg, which she said was their first day on set together, she called the actress "big and bold and distinctly herself … She was a kind person, through and through," and added that "she was electricity."

"Time passes," she wrote. "You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday."

She continued, "Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."

Rosie O’Donnell, who starred with Trachtenberg in 1996’s "Harriet the Spy," called the news "heartbreaking" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"I loved her very much," she said. "She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."

Melissa Gilbert shared a picture from their 1996 movie, "A Holiday for Love," on her Instagram, writing, "Oh Michy…and we lived so close to one another…..my heart aches for your family and all those who loved you so… @michelletrachtenberg#ripsweetgirl"

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, creators of "Gossip Girl" in which Trachtenberg played villain Regina Sparks, told NBC News they were "deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing."

"Michelle was so funny, kind and talented. Her portrayal of Georgina Sparks was an iconic fan favorite and grew from a one-season villain to a beloved character who returned over the course of six seasons," they said. "She was a delight to have on set and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family."

Ed Westwick, who also starred with Trachtenberg on "Gossip Girl," wrote on his Instagram story, "So sad to hear of the passing of @Michelletrachtenberg Sending prayers." He added prayer and heart emoji.

David Boreanaz, who starred with Trachtenberg on Sarah Michelle Gellar’s "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," wrote on his Instagram story, "So very sad …horrible news," along with a photo of Trachtenberg. "RIP and prayers to her and her family."

James Marsters shared a photo of the two of them on his Instagram, writing that his "heart is heavy today."

"We have lost a beautiful soul," Marsters wrote. "Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her.

"My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed."

"Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall, who played Trachtenberg’s figure-skating coach in the 2005 film "Ice Princess," shared a photo of them from the film on her Instagram, writing, "Rest in peace sweet Michelle," along with a broken heart emoji.

On X, she posted, "This is Heartbreaking. So talented, much too young. RIP Sweet Beauty. Xo."

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson shared a video on his Instagram of a 1990s Nickelodeon event in which she was commentating while Thompson was competing in "mega mini golf."

"Our first Nick movie star has departed us!!" he wrote. "She was my friend and now she rests!! Check on your people!!!" He added a prayer and a heart emoji.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" child star Mara Wilson called Trachtenberg her "childhood friend," adding that her "heart is breaking."

"Your memory will be a blessing, Michelle," she added, along with a photo of Trachtenberg.

Melissa Joan Hart shared a video on her Instagram of Trachtenberg’s guest-starring part on Nickelodeon’s "Clarissa Explains it All" when she played a mischievous little girl Clarissa was babysitting.

"I'm heartbroken to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg!!" the 48-year-old actress wrote. "So young, so talented and so sweet! Here is a fun scene from when she was on #ClarissaExplainsItAll. I think this was about 1992 and the episode was an idea I had about babysitting a total nightmare. But Michelle was nothing like her character and even this young, we got along wonderfully. #gonetoosoon #RIP #GodBlesstheFunnyPeople."

"Harriet the Spy" star J. Smith-Cameron told People magazine Trachtenberg was "so excited" for her "first lead film role" in the 1996 movie.

"Her natural ebullient nature was ratcheted up into giddiness as she tried to learn how to handle all that came with that," Smith-Cameron, who played Trachtenberg’s mother, said. "She was a very charming little girl. Years later we found each other on social media and connected briefly. She was always very warm toward me. I feel very shocked and unsettled to hear of her passing."

"Glee" star Chris Colfer wrote on his Instagram, "Michelle was the absolute sweetest and one of the most supportive people I knew. I’m so lucky I got to be her friend."

Trachtenberg was found dead in a New York City apartment Wednesday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Authorities found Trachtenberg at a home after responding to a 911 call around 8 a.m. The actress was unconscious and unresponsive, according to the New York Police Department. Trachtenberg's death is not being investigated as suspicious, and the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Police sources told ABC7 Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications.

Trachtenberg's representative also confirmed the actress's death.

"The family requests privacy for their loss," Gary Mantoosh told Fox News Digital. "There are no further details at this time."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian, Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.