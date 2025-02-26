Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dead at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg has died.

The 39-year-old actress was found dead in a New York City apartment, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Authorities found Trachtenberg at a residence after responding to a 911 call around 8 a.m. local time. The actress was unconscious and unresponsive, according to the New York Police Department. Trachtenberg's death is not being investigated as suspicious and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Police sources told ABC7 Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications. Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Trachtenberg.

Trachtenberg began her career in Nickelodeon's "The Adventures of Pete and Pete." In 1996, she made her film debut, playing the title role in "Harriet the Spy."

The actress moved on to star as Dawn Summers in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" for three years. The series ran from 1997 until 2003.

Trachtenberg gained more fame as Georgina Sparks in "Gossip Girl." She starred alongside Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley in the hit drama series.

"Gossip Girl" ran from 2007 until 2012.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.