Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Departed

Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dead at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg gained fame for 'Gossip Girl' and 'Harriet the Spy'

By Lauryn Overhultz , Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines February 26 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines February 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Michelle Trachtenberg has died.

The 39-year-old actress was found dead in a New York City apartment, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Authorities found Trachtenberg at a residence after responding to a 911 call around 8 a.m. local time. The actress was unconscious and unresponsive, according to the New York Police Department. Trachtenberg's death is not being investigated as suspicious and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Police sources told ABC7 Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications. Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Trachtenberg.

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2025: PHOTOS

Michelle Trachtenberg poses for a photo

Michelle Trachtenberg has died. (J. Meric/WireImage for Manning, Selvage and Lee)

Trachtenberg began her career in Nickelodeon's "The Adventures of Pete and Pete." In 1996, she made her film debut, playing the title role in "Harriet the Spy."

The actress moved on to star as Dawn Summers in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" for three years. The series ran from 1997 until 2003.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg wears floral blouse.

Michelle Trachtenberg starred as Georgina Sparks in "Gossip Girl."  (Albert L. Ortega)

Trachtenberg gained more fame as Georgina Sparks in "Gossip Girl." She starred alongside Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley in the hit drama series.

"Gossip Girl" ran from 2007 until 2012.

Michelle Trachtenberg in Gossip Girl

Michelle Trachtenberg and Penn Badgley in "Gossip Girl." (Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending