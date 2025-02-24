Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Departed

John Lawlor, 'The Facts of Life' star, dead at 83

Lawlor died at an Albuquerque veterans hospice facility on Febrary 13

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 2/24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 2/24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

"The Facts of Life" star John Lawlor has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. The television star was 83.

Lawlor "passed away peacefully Feb. 13, 2025 at the Albuquerque veterans hospice facility with his daughter, Riel, by his side," his obituary website read, per his agent.

His agent told Fox News Digital that the TV sitcom star "stepped away from acting several years ago."

John Lawlor

"The Facts of Life" star John Lawlor has died. He was 83. (Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2025

Lawlor was "a veteran of the US Army with service in Vietnam," according to his obituary. 

"John will be remembered for his great love and affection for his family, his work and enjoyment of theater, television, movies, literature, and of course, his beloved horses."

— John Lawlor's obituary

Lawlor began his 60-year acting career after graduating from the University of Colorado. He is known for his roles in "Phyllis" and the "Mary Tyler Moore Show." 

Lawlor's most famous role was as headmaster Steven Bradley at the Eastland School for Girls in "The Facts of Life." The sitcom also starred George Clooney, Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon and Mindy Cohn.

The Facts of Life cast

"The Facts of Life" aired in 1979. (Photo by Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

John Lawlor as Headmaster Steven Bradley

John Lawlor as Headmaster Steven Bradley in "The Facts of Life." (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

He played the role for 13 episodes before he was replaced by Roger Perry’s Charles Parker. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 1981, Lawlor got into movies and appeared in "S.O.B." and "Wyatt Earp," according to his IMDb page.

Charlotte Rae and John Lawlor

Charlotte Rae as Mrs. Edna Ann Garrett and John Lawlor as Headmaster Steven Bradley in "The Facts of Life." (Photo by Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"John will be remembered for his great love and affection for his family, his work and enjoyment of theater, television, movies, literature, and of course, his beloved horses," the obituary concluded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lawlor was born in Troy, New York in 1941 and was the oldest of six children. He is survived by five children, two brothers, three grandchildren, a nephew and two nieces.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending