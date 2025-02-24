John Lawlor, 'The Facts of Life' star, dead at 83

"The Facts of Life" star John Lawlor has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. The television star was 83.

Lawlor "passed away peacefully Feb. 13, 2025 at the Albuquerque veterans hospice facility with his daughter, Riel, by his side," his obituary website read, per his agent.

His agent told Fox News Digital that the TV sitcom star "stepped away from acting several years ago."

Lawlor was "a veteran of the US Army with service in Vietnam," according to his obituary.

Lawlor began his 60-year acting career after graduating from the University of Colorado. He is known for his roles in "Phyllis" and the "Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Lawlor's most famous role was as headmaster Steven Bradley at the Eastland School for Girls in "The Facts of Life." The sitcom also starred George Clooney, Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon and Mindy Cohn.

He played the role for 13 episodes before he was replaced by Roger Perry’s Charles Parker.

In 1981, Lawlor got into movies and appeared in "S.O.B." and "Wyatt Earp," according to his IMDb page.

"John will be remembered for his great love and affection for his family, his work and enjoyment of theater, television, movies, literature, and of course, his beloved horses," the obituary concluded.

Lawlor was born in Troy, New York in 1941 and was the oldest of six children. He is survived by five children, two brothers, three grandchildren, a nephew and two nieces.