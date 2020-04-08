Michelle Money shares photo of daughter's brain fluid after skateboarding accident

Michelle Money is updating fans about the status of her daughter Brielle's health as she remains in a medically-induced coma after a terrible skateboarding accident.

Money's updates included a very candid image of her 15-year-old child's brain fluid after revealing on Monday that Brielle's brain pressure was starting to stabilize and she was “making progress.”

"If any of you are wondering what brain fluid looks like, that’s Brielle’s brain fluid,” Money captioned a photo of the image on her Instagram Stories.

“As of 12:15 pm MST she is back in the teens as we are reducing her propofol. Propofol infusion syndrome numbers are up so we need to get her off this drug. Top priority is getting her off of it,” the former "Bachelor" star explained. “Looking into other options if needed but so far it’s just a slow process and she is staying the course. As long as we keep her pressure below 20 we are ok.

"Brielle’s CPI is still in the teens BUT we are getting her off Propofol today!” Money added. “She’s down from 175 to 40 right now and heading down 10 more every hour! Next to go will be the paralyzing agent! Then the bolt in her head then the other sedatives. This is a 4 day – 2 week process apparently!”

Last week, Money announced the teen had suffered “serious brain trauma and a fractured skull” and was in the ICU in a medically induced coma at Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, E! News reported.

On Sunday, Money’s ex and Brielle’s father, Ryan Money, also took to Instagram to give an update on their child’s condition.

“I guess it’s important to share the good and the bad,” he wrote. “We were really hoping that we would be able to get Brielle an MRI on Sunday (tomorrow). This MRI is to check the ligaments in her neck and make sure that there is no damage to them. The reason why this is important is that if they are damaged then her neck needs to be immobilized. They do this by putting on a pretty bulky neck brace.

“Without the MRI though they will not know if her neck is okay and by default when she starts to wake up they will have to have her neck in a brace,” he added. “She will most likely not like the brace.”

Ryan also shared that after Brielle wakes up, doctors will “eventually do X-rays in extension to see if her ligaments are okay before they would take the neck brace off.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this story.