'Bachelor' alum Michelle Money gives update on daughter's surgery after skateboarding accident

“Bachelor” alum Michelle Money shared an update with her fans about her 15-year-old daughter's health after a skateboarding accident landed her in the ICU.

Money said that Brielle's “surgery went great."

“Her numbers are in a really good place. Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find,” she wrote. “Thank you again for the prayers. You will never know. ❤️ #prayforbrie," she added on social media.

Brielle sustained injuries to her head that were so severe she's currently on life support.

“Brielle was in a terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support,” Money, 39, shared on Monday. “She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.”

In her post, the actress said the teenager is in the care of “amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital” and asked for her followers to pray to “whatever God you believe in” urging them that “the energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real.”

“In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so,” Money pleaded. “She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

Money revealed in a later post that because of health concerns over coronavirus, only one parent is allowed to be with Brielle at a time so the teen's dad has been sitting in the parking lot.

"Brokenhearted that Brielle's dad cannot be in here with me. He has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what else to do. Only one parent at a time per 24 hour period due to the virus. I do not think I am capable of leaving her but her dad needs time too. I’m a mess," she explained.

The reality veteran appeared on Season 15 of “The Bachelor” during Brad Womack’s season and later went on to become victorious in the first season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

