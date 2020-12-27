Michelle Branch reveals she experienced her ‘first miscarriage’ in post-Christmas Instagram message

Michelle Branch shared that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

The 37-year-old singer and songwriter revealed the heart-wrenching details on Instagram with her 136,000 followers.

"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet.’ December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday," Branch began her detailed post on Saturday. "And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage…"

MEGHAN MARKLE TALKS 'UNBEARABLE GRIEF' AFTER REVEALING SHE SUFFERED MISCARRIAGE

Despite her tragic loss, Branch noted that she and her family pushed forward to try and celebrate the holidays.

"But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire," she wrote alongside photos that show her spending time with her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, as well as her sister Nicole and two children.

CHRISSY TEIGEN ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY LOSS AFTER BRIEF HOSPITALIZATION

Counting down the days until the New Year, Branch said she’s, "limping to the finish line."

Though, she made sure to add that her family has helped her get through the challenges that came with 2020.

'TEEN MOM OG' STAR CATELYNN LOWELL REVEALS SHE SUFFERED MISCARRIAGE ON THANKSGIVING DAY

"These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s," Branch wrote. "I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone."

Branch is a mother to her 15-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle Landau, who she shares with ex-husband Teddy Landau.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In August 2018, the Grammy-winner gave birth to her first son Rhys James Carney, 2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Branch and her family live in Nashville, Tenn., where an RV exploded and injured 3 people on Friday.