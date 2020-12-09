'Teen Mom OG' star Catelynn Lowell reveals she suffered miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day

"Teen Mom OG" star Catelynn Lowell is opening up about her heartbreak following a recent miscarriage.

The MTV star revealed on Twitter that she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, were expecting a child.

"I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby," a statement she tweeted reads.

Lowell's post continues: "We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year."

'TEEN MOM 2' STAR KAILYN LOWRY ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING SON'S FATHER CHRIS LOPEZ

She thanked her fans and followers in advance for their "prayers, love and support."

"Know that I'm here for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share...but again, you're not alone," the reality TV star concluded.

Lowell, 28, opened up in greater detail about the loss in an interview with Champion Daily. She explained she found out she was expecting days before Thanksgiving, but on the holiday she endured the loss.

She said that while mental health treatment she's done has had "a huge impact" on her, she felt herself growing "sad" rather than "overcome with anxiety."

'TEEN MOM 2' STAR OPENLY BASHES MTV ON TWITTER FOR PORTRAYING HER AS A 'BITTER BABY MOMMA,' FAKING DRAMA

"It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window," the TV mom shared.

Lowell and Baltierra share two daughters, Nova, 5, and Vaeda Luma, who will turn 2 in February. The couple also has another daughter, Carly, 11, whom they placed for adoption during their time on "16 and Pregnant."

This is the second miscarriage the young star has endured. While speaking to the outlet, she said the couple now has "two beautiful angels watching over us and our children."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"One day I know I will witness those angels and get to spend eternity with them," she said.

Lowell follows celebrities Chrissy Teigen, Kate Beckinsale and Meghan Markle, who have all opened up about suffering miscarriages this year. Teigen, a former model and the founder of her "Cravings" cookbook and products line, penned an essay for Medium about the devastating loss of her and John Legend's third child.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Markle, 39, also opened up in an article for the New York Times about the "unbearable grief" both her and her husband, Prince Harry, have endured after losing a second baby over the summer.