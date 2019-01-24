Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa haven't spoken in a 'long time'

Some wounds don't heal with time.

Michael Strahan said in a new interview that he and former "Live" co-host Kelly Ripa have not spoken in a "long time."

The former Giants player shocked everyone -- Ripa included -- when he left the ABC morning show to join "GMA" full time in 2016. Ripa was reportedly blindsided by Strahan's exit after co-hosting the show together for four years.

"I learned through all that went down with that, you can’t convince people to like you," the 47 year old told Time Magazine.

Strahan's departure caused Ripa, 48, to stop hosting the show for a week reportedly over feeling mistreated by network execs.

"I think that all people are deserving of fair treatment in the workplace. People deserve respect," Ripa told People at the time.

While Ripa eventually returned to the show and currently serves as co-host with Ryan Seacrest, she does not appear to have forgiven Strahan.

"I haven’t spoken to her in a long time," he admitted in the new interview.