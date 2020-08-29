Michael Moore warns Dems: Trump voters' enthusiasm is 'OFF THE CHARTS!'

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore offered a dire warning to Democrats after the conclusion of the Republican Convention, telling the "Resistance" that the level of voter excitement for President Trump far exceeds that for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie. In Minnesota, it’s 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points," Moore began a Facebook post on Friday.

"Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?"

"Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again?" — Michael Moore

The "Fahrenheit 9/11" director chided Biden after the former vice president announced he was going to be visiting swing states following Labor Day including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

BILL MAHER SAYS TRUMP, RNC LEFT HIM FEELING 'VERY NERVOUS' ABOUT BIDEN'S CHANCES

However, as Moore pointed out, his home state of Michigan has yet to be included in Biden's itinerary.

"Sound familiar?" Moore asked in a not-so-subtle jab at Hillary Clinton, who has been accused by supporters of neglecting several swing states on her way to defeat in 2016.

Moore continued, "I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much. Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!"

Earlier this month, the Oscar-winning filmmaker expressed similar concern over the lack of enthusiasm for Biden, telling MSNBC, "I worry because people do need to get excited."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Real Time" host Bill Maher also sounded pessimistic about Biden's chances in the upcoming election.

"I am feeling less confident about this -- maybe it's just their convention bump got to me, but I'm feeling less confident than I was a month ago," Maher said Friday. "I feel very nervous, the same way I did four years ago at this time."