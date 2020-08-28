Bill Maher says Trump, RNC left him feeling 'very nervous' about Biden's chances

"Real Time" host Bill Maher expressed his concerns about President Trump pulling off a reelection victory following this week's Republican Convention.

Appearing on MSNBC's "The ReidOut," Maher gave the RNC high marks, calling it "unique" and noting the inclusion of "people applauding" for some of the speakers.

"I don't know if this stuff works, but it might," Maher said. "I am feeling less confident about this -- maybe it's just their convention bump got to me, but I'm feeling less confident than I was a month ago.

MSNBC host Joy Reid agreed that the GOP convention was a "smoothly produced thing" and suggested that the "four Black guys" and the "women" who were invited to speak were meant to sway voters as a "permission slip" for those who felt uncomfortable supporting President Trump again in 2020.

Maher, however, called the strategy "effective," highlighting Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's blistering attacks against Joe Biden.

"He was pushing back on Joe Biden for saying, you know, if you vote for Trump, you ain't Black and I don't think that is a good thing for Joe Biden to have said," Maher told Reid. "He [Cameron] said 'I have my own mind.'"

"People do have their own minds. I've never been a fan of conformity. I've never been a fan of, 'We all wear pink on Wednesday,' we all have to do this, we all have to say this. ... I don't bend the knee and I get that people are pushing back at that kind of stuff," he explained.

The HBO star then reiterated his growing doubts of a President-elect Biden.

"I feel very nervous, the same way I did four years ago at this time," Maher said.

Maher later told Reid that the Republicans at the convention "looked optimistic" despite the pandemic and civil unrest, stressing that "optimism very often wins elections."

Even President Trump appeared gleeful upon hearing Maher's pessimism.

"Leading in Michigan, leading in Minnesota, leading all over. Sorry!" Trump reacted.