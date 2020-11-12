Michael Moore calls for Joe Biden to eliminate the Electoral College, adopt democratic socialism

Michael Moore outlined his hopes for a Joe Biden presidency in an open letter to the president-elect that he shared on Facebook.

The filmmaker, who has been an ardent critic of President Donald Trump over the past four years, took to Facebook earlier this week to prove that his political thinking doesn’t end at dissenting with the current administration. He outlined his wishlist for things he hopes to see Biden do as soon as possible once he's in power.

Moore opened the letter by congratulating the president-elect on his victory.

“YOU did it. WE did it! You stopped the madness. A grateful nation - and myself - are in a state of joy, hope and relief,” he began. ”Thank you for that! We are all eager to join with you to repair the damage done to our country — and to eliminate that about our society and our politics which gave us Donald Trump in the first place.”

MICHAEL MOORE PREDICTS BIDEN VICTORY IN POST-ELECTION NIGHT ANALYSIS, CALLS TRUMP ‘BIGOT’ AND ‘PSYCHOPATH‘

Moore went on to characterize Biden as someone capable of self-reflection and admitting when he has been wrong in the past. He acknowledged that he’s the second Catholic president and noted how the tenets of that religion propelled him to directly thank the Black community during his victory speech, in which he also signaled to immigrants that America would once again be a welcoming place to them.

From there, Moore launched into an itemized list of progressive policies he wants to see Biden enact during his time in office. Among his priorities included thinking of health care as a human right, paying workers a living wage, narrowing the “growing gulf” between the “ultra rich and everyone else” and providing equal pay to women.

Moore commended Biden for making his first priority as president to combat the coronavirus pandemic but begged him to provide stimulus and health care to those who have fallen out of work because of it.

He went a step farther by demanding that Biden ignore those on the political right and center and move forward with as many progressive policies as possible.

MICHAEL MOORE DOESN'T BELIEVE THE POLLS SHOWING BIDEN AHEAD OF TRUMP

“I see various people trying to take credit for your victory — and using their personal agendas to push you away from the progressive Left and toward the cowardly center which believes that the best way to beat Republicans is to just be a more easily-digestible version of Republicans,” Moore wrote. “They think because Trump got 70 million votes the Democrats should reject Black Lives Matter, AOC, and anything that vaguely sounds like socialism — at a time when the majority of our citizens under the age of 35, according to most polls, prefer the idea of democratic socialism over the greed of modern-day capitalism. Why risk losing them? We need to listen to and understand why they feel this way.”

Moore went on to criticize Biden’s Democratic predecessor in the White House, President Barack Obama, who he alleged wanted “everyone to get along” and therefore spent his first two years in office compromising.

“Don’t let this happen to you. Charge in on January 20th like FDR on steroids. You have no choice. People are dying! You need to sign executive orders and cajole, demand and shame Congress into action,” he wrote. “And GO BIG! Eliminate the Electoral College through the National Popular Vote Act! DONE! Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment for women! Just one more state needed! DONE! Send in the Army Corps of Engineers to Flint to replace the poisoned water pipes! DONE!!”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Moore concluded his lengthy open letter by doubling down on the assertion that Biden is the man to get this lofty agenda done during his first term in office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Joe, you’re the guy to fulfill the promise. I’ll help. So will my neighbors on the floor where I live,” he ended. “As will the woman who delivers my mail, the workers who stock the shelves of my neighborhood market, the nurse who just wrote me in tears because yesterday she watched her 22nd patient die, alone, no family allowed, from Covid. Not to mention the millions upon millions of Americans who are ready to be foot soldiers in your army of justice, equality and love. We’re all in! We don’t want to go back to the old ‘normal.’ We want a new normal!”