2020 Presidential Election
Published

Biden victory-speech event mixes jubilation with social distancing

Roughly 400 cars parked at the campaign headquarters for the speech

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
President-elect Joe Biden wrapped up his campaign Saturday by giving a victory speech at a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Del. alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The Biden campaign adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic early by hosting drive-in stump speeches during the campaign instead of traditional political rallies. 

President-elect Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (Associated Press)

BIDEN PREACHES UNITY IN FIRST SPEECH AS PRESIDENT-ELECT

On Saturday night, roughly 400 cars parked outside the campaign headquarters to listen to Biden and Harris. 

The staff passed out glow sticks and American flags to supporters, who were dancing as music played before the speech. 

President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech in Wilmington, Del. Saturday night.

Biden said one of his top priorities would be countering the coronavirus pandemic.

BIDEN'S FAMILY JOINS PRESIDENT-ELECT ON VICTORY SPEECH STAGE

"On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will restore it on January 20, 2021," Biden told supporters as they honked and cheered. "I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic."

At a rally in Philadelphia last month, Biden said he'd prefer to run a normal campaign, but the drive-in structure was necessary due to the pandemic. 

“I don’t like the idea of all this distance, but it’s necessary," Biden told supporters Oct. 24. “We don’t want to become superspreaders.”

After the speech, Biden and Harris's families came onstage clad in masks to celebrate with the future president and vice president. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.
