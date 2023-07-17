Expand / Collapse search
Michael J Fox and wife Tracy Pollan reflect on 35 years of marriage

The 'Back to the Future' star was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan are celebrating a major milestone: 35 years of marriage.

The couple reflected on their marriage in separate posts shared to social media, also sharing a collection of personal photos.

Among a bevy of photos from their youth, Fox wrote, "35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan . Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike."

Pollan commented back, "Love you so much!!!"

MICHAEL J. FOX'S WIFE CALLING HIM A 'F---ING A--HOLE' BUT HE LOVED IT

Old picture of Michael J. Fox being hugged by Tracy Pollan split Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox on the carpet

Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan shared a collection of photos from their marriage, spanning 35 years, to social media. (Michael J. Fox Instagram/Emma McIntyr)

Pollan shared a singular photo from a past vacation with Fox, writing, "35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more."

Fox added a sweet comment, telling his bride, "Likewise, so beautiful just like you. Happy Anniversary!"

The pair have always been a strong unit, especially as Fox's battle with Parkinson's disease has waged on. The couple share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé.

Michael J. Fox in Park City with his wife Tracy and 3 of his 4 children on the carpet

Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy pose with three of their four children, Aquinnah, Sam and Schuyler, at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

In his revealing documentary "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," Fox discussed meeting Pollan on the "Family Ties" set. She was cast as his love interest in the show in 1985.

MICHAEL J. FOX FEELS GUILTY THAT HIS PARKINSON'S GAVE WIFE OF 35 YEARS A 'TRIAL' THAT 'WASN'T HERS TO ENDURE'

"One day, we broke for lunch. After lunch, we picked up where we left off. The moment she said her first line, I detected a hint of garlic and sensed an opportunity to have a little fun at her expense. 'Whoa, a little scampi for lunch, babe?'" Fox remembers of the moment. 

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan on the set of "Family Ties" split Michael J. Fox looks longingly at Tracy Pollan on "Family Ties" set

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan played love interests on "Family Ties." (Universal Studios/NBC)

"At first she said nothing. Her expression didn't even change. But looking me dead in the eyes she said slowly, 'That was mean, and rude, and you're a complete and total f---ing a--hole.'"

At the peak of his fame, starring in a sitcom and a part of a monstrous franchise in "Back to the Future," Fox admits he was not accustomed to being spoken to in such a negative way.

Tracy Pollan in a white shirt and black vest looks down slightly and nearly touches noses with husband Michael J. Fox in a dark blazer and blue shirt

Michael J. Fox discussed the progression of his relationship with Tracy Pollan in his documentary "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie." (Dave Benett)

"Nobody talked to me that way. This woman was completely unintimidated by whoever I thought I was. A pig is a pig no matter how many hit movies he's just had," Fox admitted of himself.

Speaking candidly, Fox says he "was a bit of a d---" in that period of his life.

Michael J. Fox smiles and looks to his right with wife Tracy Pollan also looking to her right on the carpet

Michael J. Fox loved that his wife Tracy Pollan called him out. (New York Daily News Archive)

Fox said that although she was joking, it made enough of an impact on him to really feel something.

"She was joking, but I didn't get it because no one would ever joke with me like that," Fox explained.

"I was not the butt of any jokes. She just poked through that, like, you're a scared little kid and I'll just call you out. In that moment I fell in love with her."

Michael J. Fox in a polka dot shirt smiles with sunglasses with wife Tracy Pollan in green at SXSW

Michael J. Fox has said previously that Tracy Pollan is extremely supportive in his fight against Parkinson's disease. (Gary Miller/WireImage)

"Once we got together, I was the most in love person," he shared. "I still am."

Fox has consistently credited Pollan for helping him through his Parkinson's Disesase diagnosis, which he got in 1991 at the age of 29.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

