©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Meg Ryan seen for first time in 6 months as she supports pal Michael J Fox at documentary screening

Actress, who last starred in a movie in 2015, is directing herself in new romcom 'What Happens Later'

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance in New York on Thursday where she was seen with Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan. 

The trio were all smiles sitting on a couch together at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall where a special screening for Fox’s documentary, "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," was being held.

The "When Harry Met Sally" actress looked stylish in a black coat, plaid pants and red sweater. 

The 61-year-old was last photographed while in NYC ahead of her birthday in November.

Meg Ryan smiling with Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan

Meg Ryan was seen with Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, at a special screening for his documentary, "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie." (Michael Simon/Shutterstock)

Ryan, who rose to stardom in the 1980s and ‘90s with movies like "Sleepless in Seattle," "When Harry Met Sally" and "You’ve Got Mail," is set to return in a new romantic comedy called "What Happens Later" with David Duchovny after stepping away from the business for several years. 

Ryan directed the film about exes who reunite at a snowed-in airport, according to IMDb. The movie is in post-production and is expected to be released this year, Variety reported.

Meg Ryan on the streets of New York

The actress was last snapped out on the streets of New York in November ahead on her 61st birthday. (Backgrid)

Ryan’s last major film role was in 2015’s "Ithaca," which she also directed.

The "Hanging Up" star has two children: she shares actor Jack Quaid, 31, with ex-husband Dennis Quaid and adopted daughter Daisy True, 18.

Fox's documentary, directed by David Guggenheim, is described as highlighting "Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease."

Fox, who also became a star in the same years as Ryan on the show "Family Ties" and in movies like "Back to the Future" and "Teen Wolf," was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease when he was 29.

Meg Ryan smiling

The "Sleepless in Seattle" star is set to star in the self-directed romantic comedy "What Happens Later" with David Duchovny. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Parkinson’s "banging on the door … I'm not going to lie, it's getting hard. It's getting harder," the 61-year-old told CBS last weekend. "You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's. … I've been thinking about the mortality of it. … I'm not going to be 80, I'm not going to be 80."

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry met Sally

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in 1989's "When Harry Met Sally." (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Micahel J. Fox and Tracy Pollan on the set of family ties

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan met on the set of "Family Ties." (Universal Studios/Getty Images)

In a clip from the film, Fox said he remembered that when he told Pollan the news about his disease, she whispered to him, "In sickness and in health." The couple met on the set of "Family Ties" and have been married for nearly 35 years.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

