Kirk Douglas' son Michael returns to late dad's house after announcing his death

Michael Douglas was seen returning to acting legend Kirk Douglas' home for the first time after announcing his death earlier this week.

On Thursday, the 75-year-old star returned to his dad’s Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion along with his late father’s widow, Anne Buydens, 100. The arrival took place just one day after the acclaimed film actor took to Instagram to announce to the world that his father had died at age 103.

Douglas kept it both casual and appropriate, arriving at the home wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt and a baseball cap with sunglasses. His mood appeared somber in the photos as he helped usher Buydens into the home, which Daily Mail reports was obstructed visually by aids in an effort to block her from paparazzi cameras.

A LOOK BACK AT KIRK DOUGLAS' BIGGEST ROLES

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Douglas said in a statement shared on social media on Wednesday.

He continued: "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

KIRK DOUGLAS SEEN IN FINAL FAMILY PHOTOS BEFORE HIS DEATH

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he added.

Michael concluded his post by writing: "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

The statement did not indicate exactly how or where he died. But published reports said the famous actor died at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michael’s post also included photos of his late father and several sweet family pictures.