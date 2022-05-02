Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe's ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’ dress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fashion rumors were true: Kim Kardashian has hit the Met Gala red carpet wearing Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress.

On Monday, the 41-year-old donned the 60-year-old statement piece, which was worn by Monroe in 1962 when she sang, "Happy Birthday, Mr. President," to John F. Kennedy.

"I had this idea to put it on and try it on, and it came with armed guards and gloves," Kardashian told Vogue's red carpet live stream host, pal LaLa Anthony. "I tried it on, and it didn't fit me. And so I looked at them and I said, ‘Give me like three weeks.’"

Kardashian shared that she had to lose 16 pounds "to be able to fit" into the number.

KARDASHIAN-JENNERS WIN BLAC CHYNA DEFAMATION LAWSUIT: ‘JUSTICE HAS PREVAILED,' FAMILY ATTORNEY SAYS

"It was such a challenge," she said. "It was like a role. I was determined!"

She quipped that she hasn't eaten any carbs in some three weeks and will immediately indulge on pizza and donuts after the gala.

Kardashian was joined by her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The pair had recently appeared at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Kardashian's appearance at the Met Gala came as she and her family won their defamation lawsuit brought against them by Blac Chyna.

"On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, I want to express our appreciation to the jury," a statement from the family's attorneys and obtained by Fox News Digital on Monday read.

It continued: "We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer -- I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles jury found that none of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family defamed Chyna, nor did any interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show "Rob & Chyna."

"Rob & Chyna" starred Chyna and her then-fiancé Rob Kardashian. It aired for one season in 2016.

The four Kardashian defendants attended nearly the entire trial, and they all also testified, but when the verdict was read all were in New York at the Met Gala , where this year’s theme was "Gilded Glamour."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The theme has gotten some mixed reactions .

Many thought it ironic considering the current state of the American economy. The U.S. economy shrank at a 1.4% annual rate last quarter despite solid spending by consumers and businesses.

Fox News' Julius Young and Lauryn Overhultz as well as The Associated Press contributed to this report