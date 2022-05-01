Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner together

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a special date night.

On Saturday, the couple turned heads as they attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together in Washington, D.C. The "Saturday Night Live" comic was the reality TV star’s plus-one at the annual gala, which celebrates the work of White House journalists and the media.

The event, which was sidelined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, featured President Biden as the first president in six years to accept an invitation. Donald Trump shunned the event while in office.

The mother of four was invited on behalf of ABC as her new Hulu series, "The Kardashians," premiered in April. The couple attended the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premiere together.

For her latest appearance, the 41-year-old rocked a curve-hugging shimmering silver gown. Davidson, 28, opted for a black suit paired with matching sunglasses, a skinny tie and Vans. They held hands as they made their way down a crowded ballroom.

The event was hosted by Trevor Noah.

Kardashian and Davidson sparked headlines of a budding romance in late 2021 after they were spotted spending time together at private gatherings following her "SNL" hosting debut. In mid-November, Kardashian threw Davidson a birthday party in Palm Springs.

Then in February, Davidson appeared on People (The TV Show!) and referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time publicly. In March, the couple became Instagram official after Kardashian posted a series of photos with Davidson.

In March of this year, Kardashian was declared legally single nearly eight years after her marriage to Kanye West.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian attended the dinner. In 2012, she accompanied her mother Kris Jenner. Over the years, she has become increasingly involved with politics and passed the "baby bar" in 2021. The businesswoman has spoken out about prison reform and even worked to overturn several convictions.

"I think my journey of working with Alice Johnson really did set something off inside of me that I just couldn't look away," Kardashian told Fox News Digital in 2020. "I had worked with her first, but then when you ... I just realized there's so many more Alices out there that needed the help. I couldn't just sit back and not do something.

"Once I started to really get into it and meet a lot of people along the way, I just realized how many things were wrong with this system," she continued. "So many different areas really needed my help. So I just started to get into other projects. As it would go on, people would introduce me to more people and different situations. I just couldn't sit back."

The correspondents’ dinner debuted in 1921. Three years later, Calvin Coolidge became the first president to attend and all have since, except Trump. Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon opted not to attend every year of their presidencies, however, and Reagan, then recovering from an assassination attempt, missed the 1981 installment — but called in from Camp David.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.