Met Gala 2022 'Gilded Glamour' theme gets mixed reactions: 'Impeccable timing'

The 2022 Met Gala theme has gotten some mixed reactions.

The much-anticipated Met Gala is back on the first Monday in May this year following a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus. Guests attending part two of September's event have been told the theme is "Gilded Glamour and White Tie."

As usual, the sartorial theme comes from the exhibit the gala launches — "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which is the second of star curator Andrew Bolton’s two-part show exploring the roots of American style.

However, many thought it ironic considering the current state of the American economy. The U.S. economy shrank at a 1.4% annual rate last quarter despite solid spending by consumers and businesses.

"It's too on-the-nose for the Met Gala to have a ‘Gilded Age’ theme on the same day we know the US economy is contracting," a Business Insider reporter wrote on Twitter.

"Gilded Glamour? They're begging for the pitchforks, aren't they?" Tom Bevans, co-founder and President of Real Clear Politics, tweeted.

"The WHCA and Met Gala just a few days apart, right after today's economic news. Just absolutely perfect optics for all involved," another reporter added.

"Impeccable timing," David Burge tweeted.

Others are looking forward to the event and have commented on who might wear the theme best.

"Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj would CHEW the Gilded Glamour theme for this year's Met Gala," one user wrote alongside photos of the two.

"The Met Gala’s theme is Gilded Glamour? Doja’s been ready," another user added.

The theme and attendees usually attract some criticism from onlookers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., received criticism after she attended the gala in September wearing a dress that said "Tax the Rich." The dress choice drew criticism as tickets to the Met Gala can reportedly cost upward of $30,000.

Generally companies buy tables. A fashion label — Michael Kors, for example — would then host its desired celebrities or fashion muses. But each paid seat reportedly costs around $35,000, though some guests are invited for free.

While speaking on the red carpet, Ocasio-Cortez said she discussed with the dress's designer, Aurora James, "what it means to be working-class women of color at the Met."

"And we said, we can't just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions, and while the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have a conversation about it," Ocasio-Cortez said.

