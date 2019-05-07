Met Gala: Katy Perry dresses as a chandelier before changing into burger costume

Katy Perry first illuminated the Met Gala pink carpet dressed as a chandelier, then made everyone hungry by changing into a hamburger.

The singer took a page out of Lady Gaga’s book on Monday and did an outfit change during the Met Gala. Perry graced the pink carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art dressed as a giant chandelier designed by Moschino, completed with Swarovski crystal stones. The dress even lit up like a real light fixture.

KATY PERRY STEPS OUT AS A CHANDELIER AT MET GALA

After she was inside the venue, the “American Idol” judge headed to the restroom to change into her second look — a hamburger. Video posted on social media showed Perry wearing a green off-the-shoulder dress and lifting up her glittery burger costume. She completed the outfit with a headpiece that symbolized a toothpick.

Perry even had pairs of matching shoes designed to look like chandeliers and burgers for each costume.

Celebrities arrived at Monday night’s event in over-the-top outfits for the gala’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The theme was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shall not be talked about: "To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it."

Lady Gaga graced the red carpet in four different outfits.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.