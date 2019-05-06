Katy Perry steps out as a chandelier at Met Gala

Katy Perry is lighting up the Met Gala red carpet.

The "American Idol" judge, 34, turned heads when she arrived as a candled chandelier — complete with lit bulbs — at the annual event in New York City. For the rest of her look, the superstar opted for a blonde wig and jewel-encrusted shoes

"Who has ever been to a ball that did not have a chandelier?!,” Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, who created Perry's over-the-top outfit, told Vogue.

“The idea of elegance itself is quite camp and I wanted to play with that concept, poke a lil fun at it with a loving nudge," he added.

This year's gala theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan't be talked about: "To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it."

The theme is the basis for the Costume Institute's spring exhibition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.