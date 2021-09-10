Met Gala 2021: A look back at some of the most eye-catching looks

The Met Gala is right around the corner – and so is the evening's eye-catching fashion.

Monday's gala will be part one of a two-part event. Part one's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Part two will take place on May 2, 2022, and the theme will be "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

To help prepare, looks from Met Galas past must be remembered.

Jenjoyer Lopez (2015)

Jennifer Lopez wore a maroon gown with lots of sheer cutouts designed by Versace to the 2015 Met Gala.

Gwyneth Paltrow (2001)

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned at the 2011 Met Gala waring a sequined Stella McCartney column gown and nude peep-toe pumps. She accessorized with a small clutch.

Emilt Ratajkowski (2016)

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a slinky Prabal Gurung gown at the 2016 Met Gala. The front of the gown was white, while the open-back of the dress was black. She paired the outfit with strappy black heels.

Taylor Swift (2014)

Taylor Swift walked the red carpet of the 2014 Met Gala wearing a light pink Oscar de la Renta gown. She wore her short bob curled to complete the look.

Emma Watson (2016)

Emma Watson donned a monochrome Calvin Klein look that featured an old Hollywood full skirt, a fitted bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Cher (1985)

Cher showed skin in a Bob Mackie dress at the 1985 Met Gala.

Nicole Kidman (2003)

Nicole Kidman stunned in a sheer, sparkly Gucci dress at the 2003 Met Gala.

Gisele (2018)

Gisele Bundchen donned a custom-made eco-friendly dress designed by Versace.

Blake Lively (2018)

Blake Lively turned heads in an ornate ruby dress designed by Versace.

Elizabeth Hurley (2006)

Elizabeth Hurley wore a pink sequined gown to the 2006 event.

Kendall Jenner (2017)

Kendall Jenner wore a dress that was held together by one piece of string to the 2017 Met Gala. The gown was designed by La Perla.