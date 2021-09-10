Met Gala 2021: A look back at some of the most eye-catching looks

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.
The Met Gala is right around the corner – and so is the evening's eye-catching fashion.
Monday's gala will be part one of a two-part event. Part one's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Part two will take place on May 2, 2022, and the theme will be "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."
To help prepare, looks from Met Galas past must be remembered.
Jenjoyer Lopez (2015)
Jennifer Lopez attends 'China: Through the Looking Glass', the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez wore a maroon gown with lots of sheer cutouts designed by Versace to the 2015 Met Gala.
Gwyneth Paltrow (2001)
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow stunned at the 2011 Met Gala waring a sequined Stella McCartney column gown and nude peep-toe pumps. She accessorized with a small clutch.
Emilt Ratajkowski (2016)
Emily Ratajkowski arrives for the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)
Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a slinky Prabal Gurung gown at the 2016 Met Gala. The front of the gown was white, while the open-back of the dress was black. She paired the outfit with strappy black heels.
Taylor Swift (2014)
Taylor Swift attends the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift walked the red carpet of the 2014 Met Gala wearing a light pink Oscar de la Renta gown. She wore her short bob curled to complete the look.
Emma Watson (2016)
Emma Watson attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Emma Watson donned a monochrome Calvin Klein look that featured an old Hollywood full skirt, a fitted bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves.
Cher (1985)
Designer Bob Mackie and the singer and actress Cher attend the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, New York, 1985.
(Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images)
Cher showed skin in a Bob Mackie dress at the 1985 Met Gala.
Nicole Kidman (2003)
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the 'Goddess: Costume Institute Benefit Gala' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art April 28, 2003 in New York City.
(Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Nicole Kidman stunned in a sheer, sparkly Gucci dress at the 2003 Met Gala.
Gisele (2018)
Gisele Bundchen arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2018 theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
(Photo credit HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Gisele Bundchen donned a custom-made eco-friendly dress designed by Versace.
Blake Lively (2018)
Blake Lively attends 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination', the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Blake Lively turned heads in an ornate ruby dress designed by Versace.
Elizabeth Hurley (2006)
Actress Elizabeth Hurley and partner Arun Nayar at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 'AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1, 2006 in New York City.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Hurley wore a pink sequined gown to the 2006 event.
Kendall Jenner (2017)
Model Kendall Jenner attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
(Photo by J. Kempin/Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner wore a dress that was held together by one piece of string to the 2017 Met Gala. The gown was designed by La Perla.