Met Gala 2021: How to watch and everything else you need to know

The Met Gala is right around the corner – and so is the evening's eye-catching fashion.

This year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue have partnered to bring the 2021 Met Gala to fans' homes with a live stream.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the star-studded night:

Who is hosting?

The Met Gala itself will be hosted by Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet, Tom Ford and Anna Wintour. Meanwhile, Monday's live stream will be hosted by actress Keke Palmer and director Ilana Glazer, according to People magazine.

What time will it start?

The live stream will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Sept. 13 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The live stream will provide "unprecedented access" to the gala, Vogue revealed to the outlet.

The hosts will interview VIP guests during their red carpet entrance to the event. Viewers can tune in on vogue.com or on the brand's Twitter account.

THE 2021 MET GALA WILL REQUIRE ATTENDEES TO BE VACCINATED, MASKED INDOORS

The Met Gala usually takes place on the first Monday of May, but was pushed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Met Gala did not take place at all.

What is the theme?

Monday's gala will be part one of a two-part event. Part one's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Part two will take place on May 2, 2022, and the theme will be "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Who is attending?

It's currently unclear who is attending outside of the event's hosts. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination.

"Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a spokesperson for The Met confirmed to People magazine. "We will update these guidelines as needed."