'Landman' star Billy Bob Thornton says Demi Moore, Bruce Willis are ‘like family’ as actor battles dementia

From a Montana ranch to West Texas oil rigs, "Yellowstone" fans are in for a treat, as director Taylor Sheridan is set to premiere his next project, "Landman."

While Billy Bob Thornton shared the screen again with Demi Moore, the Hollywood actor told Fox News Digital he’s maintained a good relationship with his co-star and her family throughout the years -- including ex-husband Bruce Willis.

"She's always been a sweetheart," Thornton said of Moore. "She was so nice to me when I first met her, when I only had two scenes in a movie she was starring in, and she's just as sweet today as she was then."

Thornton, 69, and Moore, 62, starred together in the 1993 film, "Indecent Proposal." He additionally worked with Willis in the 2001 comedy-drama, "Bandits," along with "The Astronaut Farmer" and "Armageddon."

"I’ve always been very close with Bruce," Thornton said. "Bruce and I did three movies together… Demi used to bring the kids to visit the set all the time. So, I've known them like family for a long time… she's awesome."

Willis and his ex-wife Moore share three daughters together -- Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

In March 2022, it was announced that Willis would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. It was later announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia or FTD.

While at the "Landman" premiere, Thornton told Fox News Digital about the challenges he faced when filming in Texas for the show.

"We started in extreme cold, and we were freezing to death the first couple of months. Even inside, because you can't run heaters while you're shooting," Thornton explained.

"By the time we're done, it was boiling heat. Now, boiling heat is not that bad… I grew up in Arkansas… but I've been in California since 1980. So, my blood is very thin now.," he said with a smile.

"When you're trying to deliver a three-page monologue in 100-degree heat, and you feel like you might just pass out any minute, it ain't easy. But I can't complain. I mean… I provide a living for my family by doing something that I love… I work with people that I love and adore. So, no complaints."

Sheridan’s new show, "Landman," is set in the heart of West Texas and focuses on roughnecks and wildcat billionaires attempting to get rich quick in the oil business as oil rigs begin to dominate the Lone Star State. The drama series is based on the popular 11-part podcast, "Boomtown."

"Landman" actress Michelle Randolph told Fox News Digital that she, Moore, Thornton and other cast members "all became a family."

"They are the greats for a reason," she said of Moore and Thornton. "They care so much. They've been in this business for so long because they genuinely love it. They're passionate, and I just felt inspired by them every time I worked with them."

Randolph went on to describe her "Landman" experience as "special."

"We really all became a family… You're stuck in Texas for five months with people who you're… seeing at like all hours of the day and all emotional… You're just experiencing so much with so many people. It was really special."

The Paramount+ series "Landman" premieres Nov. 16.