Sylvester Stallone axes $35 million mansion sea barrier plans after angering Palm Beach neighbors

Sylvester Stallone is standing down on his initial plan to build an underwater barrier near his Palm Beach home.

After he angered several neighbors in his affluent, waterfront community, Stallone made a plea during the Town Council meeting in Palm Beach on Thursday.

Stallone previously addressed concerns about marine life and water quality on the Palm Beach shore near his $35 million mansion.

"We wanted to bring back this, it’s almost a sanctuary," Stallone, 78, pleaded, according to The Palm Beach Post.

"You’re great neighbors and you’ve been here a long time… we respect your work and the way you see this," Stallone said, adding that his plan for the barrier "was not just a vanity thing."

While the "Rocky" star attended the Town Council meeting with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, neighbors continued to be angered by his message and dismissed his plea.

"If you're out there in the channel ... and a big boat comes, you have to get out of the way quickly," a former U.S. Army major general argued to the council and explained how the barrier would create a safety issue.

"A barrier like this would merely trap the trash and push it farther down the line," a lifelong resident echoed.

Council President Bobbie Lindsay joked and told Stallone, "It's tough being so famous."

"I think today we're being asked by our residents, and you can see where this is heading, to not support this particular application," she said. "And I would hope that when we do that ... that we also at the same time invite you to please work with us to go after some of these injustices that are happening in our waterway."

The meeting concluded with Stallone agreeing to withdraw his application.

Reps for Stallone did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Stallone’s plans to build the underwater barrier in the Intracostal Waterway near his massive Palm Beach home stemmed from an application he previously submitted that neighbors were reportedly blindsided by, according to the outlet.

What appears to be billed as an environmental project needed to keep out debris and seaweed from the waterway, "the overall project purpose is to exclude boaters" from being near the property, a public notice from the Army Corps stated. Seaweed is listed as a secondary concern.



The proposal request from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection stated Stallone’s surrounding neighbors have until 5 p.m. on Christmas Day to comment on the actor’s project, according to the outlet.

The "Tulsa King" star’s application also included a request for a lease of state land due to the positioning of the barrier which is owned by the state, according to records.



Records indicated the barrier application was submitted in January 2023, with plans received by the Army Corps in August. A month-long public comment period began on Oct. 24, where one question was submitted regarding manatees becoming entangled, and the proposed project's effects on seagrasses.

"He bought a beautiful property," Stallone's neighbor Bradford Gary told the outlet, calling the home "one of the nicest West Indies houses" in the North End. "I can see why you'd want to protect it. But you can't just kind of stake your claim and think you own the water."



In 2021, Stallone was confirmed as the buyer of a sprawling $35 million home, which sits on approximately 1.5 lakefront acres, facing over 250 feet of beach with a dock.



The total living space – including a main house, a guest house and a pool pavilion near the keyhole-shaped pool in the backyard – is over 13,000 square feet. Between the main and guest spaces, the property has seven bedrooms and 12 baths.