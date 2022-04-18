Members of the Kardashian family attend jury selection for Blac Chyna court case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were in attendance during the jury selection for Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit against the clan.

According to Page Six, the family members were seen in the Los Angeles courthouse without Chyna’s ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, claims the four Kardashian-Jenner women made false statements about her, causing her to lose a significant amount of money and ultimately, the cancelation of the "Rob & Chyna" reality tv show.

The false statement that Chyna accused the family of is that she physically abused Rob. The 35-year-old recently dismissed a separate lawsuit against Chyna over the alleged attack.

BLAC CHYNA GOES ON EXPLETIVE-FILLED RANT ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINE AT MIAMI AIRPORT

Chyna and Rob share their daughter, Dream, 5.

Chyna’s lawsuit was initially filed in 2017, claiming E!, the streaming service that aired her now canceled reality show, wouldn’t have canceled the series if the Kardashian-Jenner family’s allegations didn’t make its way to the network representatives in late 2016-early 2017.

Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, released a statement last week, ahead of the trial.

"Although Kris Jenner was the ringleader, her three daughters all played a role in getting Chyna's show canceled, to their immense financial benefit," she began. "And they knew they did not have the legal right to cancel Chyna's show: All four defendants carried out their illegal activity in secret and repeatedly lied to Chyna's face."

During jury selection on Monday morning, Ciani asked potential jurors their feelings about the plaintiff and defendants, as well as their thoughts on the reality tv show.

"Anything that has to do with their names is just a big no for me," one man said. "I don’t think reality TV is good for society."

BLAC CHYNA SAYS OSCARS BACKLASH SHE RECEIVED DEMONSTRATES RACISM

Another said, "I sincerely hope none of these people get any wealthier because of this."

One woman said her teenage daughter tried to watch "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" when it first came on, but she put a stop to it.

"I don't think they were the best role models," she said. "I wouldn’t let her watch anything involving them."

Judge Gregory W. Alarcon wasn't entirely pleased by the tone, however.

"I appreciate your honesty. You’re certainly not shy," he told the panel. "But this is the type of case like all cases where everybody is entitled to a fair trial. There’s a jury instruction that says the wealth of a party or the poverty of the party doesn’t matter."

All four members of the family are expected to testify in court, as well as "Rob & Chyna" producer, Ryan Seacrest. Chyna is expected to be the first to testify, once a jury has been selected.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former couple began dating in 2016, before splitting the following summer in 2017.

In July 2017, Rob took to Instagram to accuse Chyna of cheating in a series of graphic and expletive-fueled posts. Kardashian also claimed the mother of his child is an alcoholic and drug addict, making her an unfit mother for their daughter, Dream.

"You will never see Dream again unless you stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E," he wrote. "When was the last time you realized your daughter [has] been with me instead of that crazy house that you bring men in and out[?] I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman. A woman I just paid 16K rent and Ferrari I just bought and lambo and 400K in jewelry. Damn."

During this social media outburst, Rob accused Chyna of sleeping with another man "in the bed that we lay in with our baby under the roof that I pay for."

Chyna has since made a revenge porn claim against her former fiancé, which will be tried after the defamation case. The model claims that in 2017, Rob used his social media platforms to share images of her naked breasts, genitals and backside.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The jury selection will continue Tuesday, as well as the opening statements for the defamation portion of the lawsuit.