Blac Chyna says Oscars backlash she received demonstrates racism

Blac Chyna's team is speaking out after her attendance at the Oscars was met with criticism from social media trolls questioning why and how she scored an invite.

A rep for the 31-year-old slammed the public for their incessant questioning surrounding the former reality star's attendance at the glamorous awards show, calling the hatred she received for it "blacklash," TMZ reported.

The gossip outlet said that Chyna believes she deserved to be there for multiple reasons. In addition to being a star of a reality show -- she and Kim Kardashian's brother Rob had their own spinoff on the E! network -- the Lashed founder said she was also worthy of attending because she is a black woman who "finds inspiration in supporting her friends, mentors, and other talent that has helped provide a blueprint for her career."

Chyna's rep stressed that the difference between the ex-reality star and other guests being there was her skin color.

"Whether it be the fact that she is a reality star, a single mother, or the inevitable reminder that she was a former stripper ... it does nothing to change the narrative that just maybe the Oscars indeed are 'so white'," Chyna's rep told the outlet.

The rep added that the frenzy surrounding Chyna's attendance also "further highlights the fight that many African Americans in the entertainment industry face; yes, even during Black History Month."

Chyna's rep did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee Whitec, appeared confident as she stepped out at the 92nd Academy Awards in a black Dona Matoshi gown with a plunging neckline, embroidered shoulders, and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the ensemble with Jimmy Choo heels and large blue earrings.

Fans on Twitter immediately took to their accounts with questions.

"How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?!" asked a user on Twitter.

"Why is Blac Chyna at the oscars?! If they're just giving invites to anyone, can I get one next year please?" questioned another.

In addition to going viral just for her appearance at the glitzy show, Chyna also reportedly avoided the Kardashian-Jenner family at the Oscars after-party due to her ongoing battle with baby daddy Rob Kardashian. The former couple share 3-year-old daughter, Dream.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.