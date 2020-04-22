‘Melrose Place’ alum Heather Locklear celebrates 1 year of sobriety: ‘Hugs will come later’

Heather Locklear just hit a major milestone in her life.

The former “Melrose Place” star revealed on Wednesday that she is celebrating a year of sobriety after a tumultuous two years that saw the actress hospitalized, sued, placed into a psychiatric hold as well as doing a stint in outpatient drug rehab after many personal tribulations.

“Hugs will come later! 1 year sober today!!!” Locklear wrote alongside an image of a lengthy quote – attributed to Maya Angelou – about “life” and what it means to “live.”

“I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow,” the passage reads in part.

A close pal of Locklear’s told People magazine that the 58-year-old “is doing great and looks great.”

“She is gardening and taking walks and cooking like a fiend,” the friend added, noting that Locklear cooks and prepares meals for her elderly parents who live nearby. “It’s so thoughtful. She’s strong and clear-headed and she’s thoughtful about others.”

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Locklear has also been taking the time to express great gratitude for essential workers and those battling the pandemic on the front lines.

She shared a video to her Instagram last week thanking everyone for their hard work during these trying times.

“We are all going through a challenging time right now,” she said. “I at first want to say thank you to all the first responders, to the people who you order from and they deliver, the deliveries, the doctors, the nurses, the EMTs, everyone who helps us, the bank tellers, people who are working and maybe being susceptible.”

“We will get through this by staying apart,” she added, sharing that she is grateful for her dog, Mister, and her daughter, Ava.