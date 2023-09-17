Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Melissa Joan Hart has no regrets over half-naked photoshoot during 'Teenage Witch' heyday

Actress Melissa Joan Hart claims sexy magazine cover nearly lost her famous roles

By Tracy Wright , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Melissa Joan Hart talks 'bonus' of sharing racy Maxim photo story Video

Melissa Joan Hart talks 'bonus' of sharing racy Maxim photo story

Melissa Joan Hart shared with Fox News Digital how speaking about her racy photoshoot with Maxim in the past actually helped her present career.

"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star Melissa Joan Hart almost lost her gig as the '90s most popular neighborhood sorcerer after posing for sultry photos in a magazine. 

Hart exclusively told Fox News Digital that despite feeling like her world was over at the time, she now has no regrets over posing in her underwear for a Maxim magazine campaign.

The "Clarissa Explains It All" actress recently claimed on the "Pod Meets World" podcast that she was almost fired from acting jobs after the cover was published, and was accused of breaching her contract.

Melissa Joan Hart walks 90s Con red carpet wearing black floral dress

Melissa Joan Hart starred in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Clarissa Explains it All." (Getty Images)

While walking the red carpet at ‘90sCon where she joined fellow culture enthusiasts, Hart said she didn’t regret her choice to pose for the publication, despite having hesitation shortly after the images caused a stir.

"Everything in retrospect is … In the rearview mirror, everything looks a little more distant," she told Fox News Digital while reminiscing on the chaotic time. 

"At the time, what felt like panic and, you know, my career ending and all these terrible things, works out to turn into really good press around a movie I had launched." 

"It ended up being kind of a bonus in a way."

Melissa Joan Hart poses with Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-stars Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick at 90s Con

Beth Broderick, Melissa Joan Hart and Caroline Rhea starred on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" from 1996-2003. (Gerardo Mora)

On a recent episode of the podcast hosted by cast members of "Boy Meets World," Hart said that, at the time, she was having the "worst day of my life" as she detailed a less-than-perfect photo with Britney Spears where it looked like Hart had been crying on the red carpet.

"If you look at my eyes, I'd been crying all evening," she said. "I was put in a limo, and I was taken away … I had just broken up with my boyfriend while we were in the movie. I'm crying and I'm upset."

She was promoting her latest film, "Drive Me Crazy," where Britney Spears sang the anthem, and received a call that she’d been dropped from "Scary Movie."

Melissa Joan Hart and Britney Spears walk red carpet at Drive Me Crazy in 90s

Melissa Joan Hart recalled being in tears at the "Drive Me Crazy" premiere with Britney Spears after receiving a phone call from her lawyer. (Ron Galella)

"While I'm at the party, my lawyer shows up and goes, 'You did a photo shoot for Maxim magazine?'" Hart explained. 

"I'm like, 'Yes, I did.' They're like, 'Well, you're being sued and fired from your show, so don't talk to the press, don't do anything.'"

Hart said her mother, who has also served as her agent throughout her career, called almost immediately after and was outraged. She asked, "What did you do?"

"I was like, 'I don't know, whatever my publicist told me to do at the photo shoot.' I did a photo shoot for Maxim! It's Maxim, of course you're going to be in your underwear."

Melissa Joan Hart stars as Sabrina the Teenage Witch with Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick

Sabrina Spellman learns she's a witch, and perfects her craft under the guidance of her aunts Hilda and Zelda in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." (Bob D'Amico)

The cover of the magazine featured the "Melissa & Joey" star half-naked with the headline, "Sabrina, your favorite witch without a stitch."

At the time, the former child actress was accused of violating her contract, which stated that she "would never play the character naked." 

Hart said she was forgiven by ABC and the Archie Comics production company only after writing an apology letter.

