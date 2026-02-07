Melissa Joan Hart dropped 20 pounds by cutting two things in her ‘longevity journey’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cutting two simple things from her diet helped Melissa Joan Hart shed nearly 20 pounds, she revealed in a recent interview.

The actress, best known for her roles in "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," lost about 18 pounds after cutting sugar and alcohol as part of what she described as a "longevity journey," she told People earlier this month.

"I just wanted to feel better. It had nothing to do with losing weight," Hart, 49, said at Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler's Grammy viewing party on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.

"I really didn't think I could lose weight anymore, being in midlife and perimenopause," she added.

Weight gain during perimenopause and menopause is common, according to the Mayo Clinic, as hormonal changes, aging and lifestyle factors slow metabolism and shift fat toward the belly. But staying active, maintaining a healthy diet, limiting added sugars and alcohol and prioritizing sleep can help minimize weight gain in midlife, experts say.

Hart said her main focus was on improving how she felt, and it has worked.

"I actually feel stronger and better than I have in a really long time," she said.

Hart said it began by working out more intensely and paying closer attention to her lifestyle. In the process, she discovered intermittent fasting and decided to eliminate sugar and alcohol.

She added that giving up alcohol was an easy decision.

"I just don't even enjoy drinking. So why bother?" Hart said. "So I cut these things out of my life, and I started to feel better. And in doing that, I lost a lot of weight and kind of feel great."

Cutting back on added sugar and alcohol can reduce excess calorie intake and lower the risk of weight gain, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, liver damage and certain cancers, while supporting better overall metabolic health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hart also shared that staying hydrated has been a challenge for her over the years, joking that her husband, musician Mark Wilkerson, notices her dislike for drinking water.

"My husband says when I drink a glass of water, I make a face like it's the most disgusting thing on earth," she said. "I'm sipping on it, like, 'Eww.'"

Instead, the mom of three said she often reaches for club soda with lime or tea. "I'll do hot tea, cold tea, green tea, peppermint tea — any kind of tea," she said.

Hart, who turns 50 in April, joins other celebrities who have recently credited cutting alcohol and other lifestyle changes for improved health and weight loss, according to reports.

Last year, Russell Crowe said cutting back on alcohol played a major role in his 57-pound transformation, and "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness has also spoken out about cutting down on booze and focusing on overall health.

Country singer Jelly Roll has credited long-term wellness and mental health support for his dramatic weight loss, while Matt Damon recently said cutting certain foods, including gluten, helped him slim down for film roles.