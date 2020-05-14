Melissa Etheridge's daughter mourns brother Beckett's death: 'Heartbroken and overwhelmed'

Melissa Etheridge’s daughter Bailey paid tribute to her late brother Beckett after his tragic death this week.

"I don’t know what to say. Today we lost my brother," Bailey captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."

The 23-year-old shared three photos from their childhood.

Melissa Etheridge confirmed the news on Wednesday and also shared her heartbreak in a social media post.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," the 58-year-old singer wrote.

"My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken."

Etheridge also thanked friends and family for offering their condolences.

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of pain now," she said. "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Melissa Etheridge shares her two children with ex-partner Julie Cypher. According to Parents magazine, they have publicly shared that they conceived Beckett and Bailey with a sperm donation from friend and fellow musician David Crosby.

Cypher and Melissa Etheridge split in 2000.

Melissa Etheridge also shares 13-year-old twins with actress Tammy Lynn Michaels, whom she split from in 2010.

