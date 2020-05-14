David Crosby on whether ex-bandmates will 'reach out' after son’s death: ‘I doubt it but … you never know’

Rock legend David Crosby sounded mostly pessimistic late Wednesday when a fan on Twitter asked if his ex-bandmates would “reach out” to him following the death of his son, Beckett Cypher.

“I doubt it but … you never know,” Crosby replied.

Cypher, 21, died Wednesday from an addiction to opioids, his mother, singer Melissa Etheridge, confirmed.

Etheridge, 58, and her ex-partner, filmmaker Julie Cypher, 55, disclosed in the past that Crosby was the sperm donor for Beckett and his sister Bailey Cypher, 23.

The disclosure came in a cover story for Rolling Stone magazine in February 2000.

Crosby, 78, has long had bumpy relationships with Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young – whose collaboration as “Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young” was one of rock music’s most successful of the 1970s.

The four men have also worked in various teams of two or three of them, as well as in other bands.

Crosby addressed the death of Cypher, 21, in at least two previous Twitter posts.

“Maybe it’s a test,” Crosby replied, after a different fan expressed condolences.

In another post, the singer denied a Twitter commenter’s assertion that he didn’t have a relationship with Beckett.

“Not true,” Crosby wrote.

In October 2018, Nash insisted that Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young will never work together again.

Nash, who often played the peacemaker during their various feuds, told the San Diego Union-Tribune the fighting had run its course.

“[Y]ou can only do that for so long without anything coming back (around). And when things came back, I passed,” Nash said. “I’m too old to deal with bulls---t anymore. If you want to make music, fantastic. If you want to go around and call people names and attack people’s girlfriends, go right the (expletive) ahead.”

In 2014, Crosby had allegedly referred to Young’s girlfriend (now wife), actress Daryl Hannah, as a “purely poisonous predator.” He later apologized.

In 2019, Crosby was the subject of the documentary film, "David Crosby: Remember My Name," which examined his life and career.