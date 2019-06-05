Meghan McCain praises UK protesters' attempt to troll Trump with giant 'USS John McCain' stunt

"The View" host Meghan McCain and her mother Cindy both appreciated British protesters' attempts to bother President Trump by projecting an image of a massive red hat that bore the name of the U.S.S. John S. McCain -- a subject of tension between McCain and the president.

"I found it very entertaining the way that British people troll and they do it so much better than we do," she said before introducing the sign.

When "The View" showed the image, McCain said she "love[d] this so much." Noting that she and her mother both laughed at the prank, she thanked the group behind the act.

"I just thought it was such a brilliant troll," she also said. The group put up the projection while Trump visited officials in the United Kingdom. It was an apparent reference to a request to "minimize" the U.S.S. McCain from view during a recent diplomatic visit to Japan.

McCain condemned Trump when news of the request broke, calling him a "child" and claiming that he would never be as great of a man as her father. Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the request.

The group also attempted to troll the president with billboards showing critical tweets from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as well as photos comparing Trump's inauguration crowd size to former President Barack Obama's.

"Hey @realDonaldTrump. Having a nice time in London? Seeing the sites?" the group tweeted. "Hope you managed to swing by Trafalgar Square to see your very LOW ENERGY inauguration turnout projected onto the National Gallery."