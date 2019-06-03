Group trolls Trump during UK visit by projecting Obama approval ratings, U.S.S. John McCain hat on landmarks

President Trump is no stranger to trolling his adversaries on Twitter, but an activist group attempted to get under his skin in the flesh on the opening day of his trip to the United Kingdom.

The group projected a graphic onto the Tower of London showing former President Barack Obama's approval ratings in Britain compared to Trump's: 72 percent to 21 percent, respectively, the image claims.

"Hi @realDonaldTrump," a tweet from the group's account reads. "Just so you know, you’re wildly unpopular here in Britain. SAD! People REALLY don’t like you (though they love @BarackObama). Hope you like seeing your FAILING approval numbers projected onto the Tower of London."

They also plastered a photo of a hat bearing the image of the U.S.S. John McCain onto Madame Tussaud's wax museum. The group said it chose the image after the U.S. Navy confirmed that a request was made to place the ship named after the deceased Arizona senator out of sight during the president's recent state visit to Japan. Trump and McCain were vocal adversaries and in the months since McCain's passing, the president has continued to criticize him.

Trump later denied any knowledge of the ship's movement but said whoever made the request was "well meaning."

The images were a part of a nation-wide protest to Trump's visit, illustrated by banners reading "Resist Trump" which hung from London's Vauxhall bridge. In 2018, in the days before Trump's United Kingdom visit, a massive balloon depicting the president as a baby wearing a diaper hung above London's Parliament.