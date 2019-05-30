Meghan McCain says Trump will 'never' 'be a great man' like her father

"View" co-host Meghan McCain doubled down on her criticism for the president after she called him out on Wednesday for his administration's request to hide the USS John S. McCain during Trump's visit to Japan.

"It's impossible to go through the grief process when my father who has been dead for 10 months is constantly in the news cycle because the president is so obsessed with the fact that he's never going to be a great man like he was," McCain said of her father on Thursday.

She also argued that the administration's reported directive created a military culture in which people were afraid to show her father's name.

Trump, on Wednesday, denied knowing about the decision with a tweet that said he "was not informed about anything having to do with" it.

TRUMP, DEFENSE BOSS SHANAHAN BOTH DENY LINK TO USS JOHN S. MCCAIN 'OUT OF SIGHT' DIRECTIVE

McCain, while speaking on Thursday, said it was "ridiculous" to say that people in the administration didn't know about the decision.

"I had journalists emailing me all Memorial Day about this, asking me -- just sort of giving me a heads up that this was happening -- so the idea that people didn't know is ridiculous. These are journalists that I trust," she said.

She responded to the news on Wednesday by calling the president a "child" who was threatened by the "greatness" of her father's life.

"There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won't let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him," she also said. "It makes my grief unbearable."

After McCain's comments, co-host Joy Behar joked that if Trump were like McCain he might get his own ship -- but it would be called "USS bone spurs." She was knocking one of Trump's draft deferments which came as a result of a doctor diagnosing him with "bone spurs."

Behar added that she wanted Trump's name to be hidden on his buildings because she couldn't walk past them. "I cannot walk past a Trump building with his name on it," she said. "I want them to cover that up."